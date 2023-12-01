5 Browns On Thin Ice After Falling to Third in AFC North Standings
After their fourth loss of the season, these 5 Cleveland Browns find themselves on thin ice for one reason or another
By Randy Gurzi
4. P.J. Walker, QB
There was a brief honeymoon period for P.J. Walker when he first replaced Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 5. With Deshaun Watson missing his second game in a row, the Browns felt more comfortable with the veteran rather than the fifth-round rookie. Walker didn’t disappoint as he led them to a win over the San Francisco 49ers, shocking the NFL in the process.
The following week, they headed to Indianapolis to take on the Colts and Watson was back under center. That didn’t last long as he was pulled after taking a rough hit. Walker again went into the game and this time, the Browns won a shootout 39-38. He was still under center the next week against the Seahawks but this time, Walker threw a costly interception late in a one-score loss.
In all, he’s now thrown just one touchdown pass and six picks while completing a mere 48.6 percent of his attempts. Throw in his four fumbles and it’s no wonder Kevin Stefanski recently said Joe Flacco would be elevated to the No. 2 spot behind DTR.
At this point, Walker is nothing more than an emergency option. And if Cleveland should happen to need a roster spot, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him let go — once DTR is cleared from concussion protocol.