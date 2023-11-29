Browns Announce Huge Quarterback Shakeup Ahead of Week 13
The Cleveland Browns have made a huge move at quarterback to begin Week 13 prep.
The Cleveland Browns found themselves in familiar territory to begin Week 13 with their quarterback situation up in the air. Newly implemented starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson is officially in concussion protocols after exiting early from the team's last game, which could thrust his backup into a spot appearance as QB1.
However, who that is at this moment had been unclear with Joe Flacco joining P.J. Walker in this quarterback room. Well, on Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed which direction he's going.
Stefanski told reporters that Flacco will operate as the QB2 behind Thompson-Robinson in Week 13. That means if DTR can't go because of his head injury, and that's likely the case considering other recovery timelines for players this season, it would be Flacco who'd be in line to start.
In fact, it's been reported Flacco is taking the first-time reps in practice with the rookie sidelined, so the vet is definitely being prepared like he'll be starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
It's not a major surprise to see Stefanski and co. turn away from Walker given his struggles in relief this season. His putrid performance after Thompson-Robinson was knocked out of the game in Denver -- which included just 6-of-13 passing and two lost fumbles -- was likely the final nail in the coffin.
In Flacco, the Browns have a proven veteran talent who's won at the game's highest level. Despite being 38 years old, he's shown he's still more than capable of leading an offense down the field via the passing game, which Cleveland has lacked at most times in 2023.
