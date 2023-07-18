5 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Training Camp Cuts
The Browns' roster will undergo serious changes in training camp, and that means saying goodbye to some familiar faces.
Cleveland Browns fans know as well as anyone how long it takes to rebuild a roster the right way. Some teams luck into a single superstar that can carry an otherwise underwhelming roster, but that's not something teams can rely on.
In Cleveland, it's been a long process of transforming this roster from top to bottom. To pull off a makeover like that means not letting any spots go to waste. If someone isn't already a contributor or capable of growing into one very quickly, they're taking up space that could be used for a more valuable player.
And with rosters expanded out significantly for training camp, coaches get plenty of opportunities to watch players compete for their roster spots. Every year, some veterans and familiar faces end up on the way out because they just couldn't cut it.
Here are five Browns vets who we'll be saying goodbye to by the end of training camp.
Anthony Schwartz
It's a good problem to have, but the Browns' wide receiver room is simply too crowded. That means we'll probably be saying goodbye to a couple of wideouts this offseason.
Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman are obvious locks. That leaves maybe two or three spots, with one likely filled by David Bell and another probably going to veteran free-agent acquisition Marquise Goodwin.
Anthony Schwartz has managed to find the field a few times since being drafted in the third round in 2021, but you really want to see more than 14 receptions in two seasons by a guy you draft that early. Maybe even worse is that he showed no real growth from Year 1 to Year 2, even seeing his PFF grade fall from 57.4 to 50.8. He also played only about half as many snaps in his second year.
Unless he shows that he's somehow taken a huge leap in this offseason, Schwartz has likely run out of chances to prove himself in Cleveland.