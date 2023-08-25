4 Browns Who Can Clinch a Roster Spot in Final Preseason Game
These Browns have balled out in the preseason, but they need one more strong performance to secure their jobs.
The end-of-preseason roster bubble in Cleveland is huge in 2023. The roster cap dropping from 90 straight down to 53 in one fell swoop next Tuesday means that there are a ton of guys whose fate is still fully up in the air.
With four preseason games and a ton of training camp practices, it's hard to put too much weight into any one performance. But for guys who are still on the bubble, Saturday's game will be make-or-break.
These four Browns have impressed so far in the preseason, and their fate is in their own hands. One more strong showing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday should be enough to secure the jobs they've been fighting for.
1. Austin Watkins Jr.
Let's start with the one Browns fans are cheering for the most. Austin Watkins Jr. has put the rest of the receiver room on notice, but it's too early to be awarding him a roster spot yet.
His outstanding preseason production combined with his solid size (6'2", 207 lbs) and NFL lineage (cousin of Sammy Watkins) are all outstanding. But Cleveland's wide receiver room is more crowded than ever, and he is still a guy who has yet to make it in the NFL since going undrafted in 2021.
While there are some guys we can assume won't make the roster, the Browns have as many as 10 wideouts who could make a case for a spot. It's unlikely Cleveland carries that many on the final 53, so Watkins needs to ball out one more time to make sure he's one of the WRs that does stick around.