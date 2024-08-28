5 Former Browns Who Didn't Survive Roster Cuts With Their New Team
The NFL roster cutdown day is always packed with surprises all around the league. It always has been, but the recent change to have all the cuts due at once, rather than whittling rosters down through the preseason, has made it even more hectic.
Just look at the Cleveland Browns keeping four quarterbacks on the roster while making some truly puzzling cuts on offense. These decisions open the door for a ton of analysis about what's going on in Cleveland.
But what about some old friends? Keeping tabs on former Browns around the league is always interesting, and there are some surprising names who have been let go by their new teams. Some of these players could make sense to bring back to Cleveland for reunions, and some might have trouble getting back on another NFL roster at all.
1. Donovan Peoples-Jones
It's safe to say now that the Browns have officially won the Donovan Peoples-Jones trade.
When the Browns only received a sixth-round pick in exchange for the former second-rounder who had just posted 839 receiving yards the year previous, there were plenty of doubters in the deal. He had be a total non-factor in 2023 (8 receptions in 7 games), but there were still hopes he'd fetch a better pick than a 2025 sixth-rounder.
He ended up making no impact in Detroit though, with 58 yards on 5 receptions across 8 games, and that left him on the roster bubble this offseason.
Despite being really thirsty for depth at wide receiver, the Lions still decided they were better off without DPJ on the depth chart. That's a pretty rough sign for his future in the NFL.
His draft pedigree will probably keep some teams interested in Peoples-Jones, but don't be surprised if he spends most of this season on someone's practice squad instead of an active roster.