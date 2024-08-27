Browns Make Shocking Cut at Running Back to Finalize 53-Man Roster
The NFL regular season continues to get closer day by day. The Cleveland Browns have hopes and beliefs that they will be one of the best teams in the NFL.
Until the season starts on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns have to continue fine-tuning the squad as they trim down the roster.
The roster shuffling began early on Tuesday and continued throughout the day. The deadline to get to 53 men was set for 4 p.m. ET and the Browns' latest move in the running back room is a bit surprising.
Browns News: Cleveland Released D'Onta Foreman
Per Camryn Justice of WEWS, the Browns released running back D'Onta Foreman. That is a shocking move as they placed Nick Chubb on the PUP list and have Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list.
That now only leaves Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as the only two running backs on the active roster.
In the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, Foreman suffered a rib injury. In addition, during training camp, he sustained neck pain after getting hit directly in the head. Foreman signed with the Browns in March but failed to carve out a role.
In his six-year NFL career, the Texas product compiled 552 carries for 2,326 rushing yards, and 14 touchdowns. Despite showcasing he can be an effective tailback in the NFL, Cleveland decided to roll in a different direction.
The Browns will have to weather the storm until Chubb returns but Jerome Ford showed he can be relied on when needed.
But what can they do in the meantime? After all, the chances they roll with just two running backs on the active roster are basically zero. In addition to names like Dalvin Cook who were already on the free agent market, some other interesting veteran running back options who were released on roster cutdown day include Matt Breida, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Boston Scott, Gary Brightwell, Isaiah Spiller and Salvon Ahmed.
