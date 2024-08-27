Browns Surprisingly Release 3 Playmakers on Roster Cutdown Day
We are finally at the end of August, which means the regular season is on the horizon. The regular season starts on Sept. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys but before we can get there, teams must trim down the roster.
Today at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline to get the roster to 53 players and the Browns have already begun purging the team.
Browns News: Cleveland Released Three Offensive Weapons
On Tuesday, the Browns decided to release receivers Jaelon Darden, Mike Woods, and James Proche II.
The Browns want to bring both Darden and Proche II back onto the practice squad if they clear waivers. Both players provide some versatility as punt and kick returners. Darden signed with the Browns practice squad back in Aug. 2023. This preseason he reeled in two receptions for 21 yards.
As for Proche II, he was on the active roster last season but didn't make much of an impact. During the 2024 preseason, the 27-year-old had two catches for 34 yards.
Woods is the one that may be the most surprising cut. The Oklahoma product does a great job tracking the deep ball and had a solid summer. In the preseason, Woods notched seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Unfortunately, the Browns wide receiver corp is deep. They have the likes of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell on the roster.
These three guys have been building rapport and knowledge with the Browns but won't be making the initial 53-man roster. But that doesn't mean they can't be brought back.
