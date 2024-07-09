5 Former Cavaliers Still Unemployed After Free Agency Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made any offseason moves of note this summer. They have re-signed Donovan Mitchell, which should make their offseason a success on its own. Other than that, however, they are seemingly bringing back the same roster from last year.
There are still plenty of free agents available on the market. So, there should be more transactions, both with the Cavaliers, but also with the rest of the NBA. Some of those names still out there are familiar faces for Cavs fans. Let's take a look at former Cavs players who are struggling to find a new team in free agency.
Tristan Thompson
Despite receiving a 25-game suspension mid-season due to violating the league's substance policy, Tristan Thompson had a better season than expected in 2023-24. As the backup big behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the 32-year-old played 11.2 minutes per game, providing physicality, rebounding, and size in the interior.
Plus, he is a familiar face in the organization, having played 668 games in a Cavs uniform, winning a title in 2016.
Therefore, he might be back on another veteran minimum deal but the Cavs can presumably upgrade in his position. Backup center is usually the easiest position to fill in the NBA and Cleveland may be better off opting for a younger player with a higher upside.
Even if the Cavs don't bring him back, Thompson should be able to find a contract in free agency elsewhere.