5 Free Agents the Cavaliers Should Sign for the Veteran Minimum
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of the biggest thing on their offseason agenda by re-signing Donovan Mitchell to a multi-year contract extension. They have also hired Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach but haven't made any roster moves thus far.
It looks increasingly more like the Cavs are bringing back the Mitchell-Darius Garland-Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen group for another season. GM Koby Altman is presumably more likely to make moves around this quartet to improve their chances of a deep postseason run next year.
Cleveland currently has 11 players under contract. They need to fill out the rest of their roster but don't have much cap space to do so. They can choose to bring back some of their own free agents including Isaac Okoro, Tristan Thompson, and Marcus Morris Sr, or they can try to sign veterans to team-friendly deals and hope they are upgrades over these players. Let's take a look at who the Cavs can still sign to a minimum contract.
Cedi Osman
The former Cavalier has hit free agency this summer and despite a solid performance in San Antonio last season, he is still available. Osman spent the first six seasons of his career in Cleveland but was traded last offseason as part of the sign-and-trade to bring Max Strus in.
A reunion could benefit both sides. The Cavs can still use someone like Osman who can hit open threes, defend at a reasonable level, and play with a ton of pace and energy. At age 29, his game has matured, having just had the most efficient season of his career. Plus, he knows the organization and his teammates so well that integration will not be an issue. If he is willing to sign on a minimum deal, he might be one of the best gets possible for the Cavaliers.