5 Most Likely Browns to Be Inactive in Week 6 vs. 49ers
2. Isaiah McGuire & 3. Siaki Ika
Cleveland's offense has had its fair share of issues at a number of key positions. The same can't quite be said for the other side of the ball, however, especially in the trenches.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz continues to work his magic with this unit. Myles Garrett is leading the charge and making an early case for Defensive Player of the Year with his 5.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. Meanwhile, new arrival Ogbo Okornokwo (2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss) has made an immediate impact to start his Browns tenure.
While Dalvin Tomlinson (0.5 sacks) and Za'Darius Smith (1 TFL) haven't produced much yet, depth options like Alex Wright (1 sack, 1 TFL), Shelby Harris (0.5 sacks, 2 TFL) and Maurice Hurst II (0.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery) have made some nice contributions.
This unit is full of talent, and that's made it incredibly difficult for youngsters Isaiah McGuire and Siaki Ika to see the field. These 2023 draft picks simply don't give the team the best chance to win right now with so many experienced veterans in front of them.
Plus, with Cleveland's offense underperforming and shorthanded, the pressure's even higher on Schwartz's group. He can't afford to get cute by seeing what Ika or McGuire could contribute for the fun of it. As a result, both guys are easy choices to ride the pine in favor of adding depth elsewhere.