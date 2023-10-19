5 Most Likely Browns Inactives vs. Colts in Week 7
The Browns' injury situation is fluid in Week 7, adding intrigue to the potential inactive list against the Colts.
The quarterback drama in Cleveland remains the biggest personnel storyline heading into Week 7's showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, but it's far from the only one.
With a bunch of minor injuries popping up this week for the Browns, there are a ton of different possible looks we may see out of the gameday roster on Sunday.
Here are our predictions for the most likely Browns inactives in Week 7.
1. No Quarterbacks
Let me start with one of the biggest pieces — who won't be inactive (this isn't a cop-out, I promise. I'll still get to five players who won't be active).
Deshaun Watson is on track to return to the starting lineup, so he'll no longer be inactive. And thanks to the way the Browns have approached the position over the last couple weeks, nobody will have to be inactive at the position.
P.J. Walker was never actually signed to the 53-man roster, but rather was elevated from the practice squad to back up Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 4, and then again to make his start in Week 6.
That means there are still just two QBs (Watson and DTR) on the 53-man roster, and both will be active this week.
The fringe case that may lead to an inactive QB is if Watson is a game-time decision and the Browns elevate P.J. Walker once again. In that situation, Watson would be inactive if he can't play. But if he can play, it would be DTR made inactive and designated as the emergency third quarterback.