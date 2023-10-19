Amari Cooper Revealed Browns' Starting Quarterback vs Colts
Deshaun Watson's injury status has been a mystery, but Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did us all a favor and revealed who the starting quarterback will be against the Colts.
While the Browns have tried to keep the drama to a minimum by saying as little as possible publicly, the Deshaun Watson injury saga has been the top storyline in Cleveland, with plenty of twists and turns over the last few weeks. But now an unlikely source has put an end to all the questions.
Amari Cooper addressed the media before practice on Thursday, and he just straight-up announced what the plans are for Watson in Week 7:
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Injury Update Given By Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper broke the news like it was no big deal: "It seems like [Watson] is gonna practice today, so I’ll be communicating with Deshaun this week barring any setback.”
There you have it, folks. Goodbye to the P.J. Walker-Dorian Thompson-Robinson debate. Welcome back to the "does Watson have what it takes to be a franchise quarterback?" debate.
This move was forecast as early as Wednesday, when the Browns made Watson available to the media for the first time since the injury was initially announced. Watson had skipped his weekly media availability each week since September 27, so hearing from him yesterday was already a strong indicator that the Browns expect him back against the Colts.
Whether you think Watson is the real deal or not, there's no question that he's better than P.J. Walker. And on a Browns team that's strong enough to beat the San Francisco 49ers with Walker at QB, any upgrade makes this team a very dangerous playoff contender
Watson has thrown for 678 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions across three starts this season. Walker threw for 192 yards with 0 touchdowns and 2 picks in his lone start, while DTR had 121 yards with no touchdowns and 3 interceptions in his.
Ready to back the Browns but still not sold on Cooper as a reliable source? You don't have to sweat it on FanDuel, where your $5 Browns bet will unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus whether you win or lose. Just sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below to unlock your $200 before it expires!
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: