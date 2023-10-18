Browns Latest QB Decision Shows Baffling Favoritism
Cleveland hasn't been very fair to its backup QBs.
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns have certainly taken an interesting approach to their backup quarterback situation this season, and it's completely screwed Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Thompson-Robinson opened the season as QB2, but flopped in his season debut and was immediately replaced by P.J. Walker. Walker wasn't much better in his first game, but there's still no indication of DTR getting his job back.
This isn't fair to Thompson-Robinson at all.
When DTR made his first career start in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, he had no idea he was starting until the last minute. Deshaun Watson told his teammates all week that he would be starting in Week 4 despite the injury, which meant DTR was preparing as if he were a backup. Then Watson was ruled out just hours before kickoff after testing out his shoulder in pre-game warmups.
Not only was Thompson-Robinson thrown into the fire, but it was also against one of the league's best defenses in the Baltimore Ravens. With such little time to prepare against a brutal opponent, DTR never stood a chance and ended up having a terrible game (121 passing yards, 3 interceptions) as the Browns got blown out 28-3.
With two weeks to prepare for Cleveland's Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Thompson-Robinson deserved a second chance. If he still stunk after that then yeah, a change would be warranted.
Instead, he's still waiting for that chance. The Browns immediately signed Walker to the practice squad the day after losing to the Ravens. With Watson still unable to play in Week 6, Cleveland elevated Walker and gave him the start over DTR.
Walker was better than Thompson-Robinson, but not by much. He finished with 192 passing yards and 2 interceptions, so it's not like he earned the job.
But with Watson's status still in the air for Week 7, the Browns are apparently committed to Walker. If Watson doesn't return to practice this week, Walker will start taking first-team reps in preparation for another start.
Walker is a four-year veteran with 8 career starts under his belt, but Cleveland just drafted Thompson-Robinson in April. You'd think the Browns would have a little more faith in him.
