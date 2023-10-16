Browns Give Underwhelming Deshaun Watson Injury Update to Begin Week 7
Deshaun Watson's status for Week 7 still appears to be up in the air after missing the Browns' last two games.
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns' Week 6 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers was exciting and unexpected, but now it's time to look ahead to Week 7. Browns fans are keeping a close eye on the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has not played since Week 3 due to a lingering shoulder injury.
Cleveland fans looking for good news on Watson will likely be disappointed by his latest status update on Monday, however.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Watson's injury during Monday's media session, but his update wasn't particularly encouraging. Stefanski relayed that Watson is still rehabbing (which includes throwing) and is considered day-to-day ahead of Cleveland's Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
Expect more details to emerge later this week as the Browns begin practicing in preparation for Sunday. If Watson is able to return to practice at some point, that would significantly increase his chances of suiting up this weekend.
Time will tell, so right now the only thing Cleveland fans can do is wait and see. If Watson remains sidelined, P.J. Walker will likely remain under center in Week 7 after helping lead the Browns past the 49ers on Sunday.
That obviously isn't the best-case scenario for Cleveland, but at least it's better than the alternative of rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting.
While Browns fans would like to see Watson back sooner rather than later, the organization is being understandably cautious with its franchise quarterback. When you make a $230 million investment, you want to do everything you can to protect it.
There's still a lot of season left, so there's no need to rush Watson back just yet. Cleveland is in good shape at 3-2 and its elite defense will help the team remain competitive as long as Watson is out. The Colts are pretty mediocre at 3-3, too, so Browns fans should feel pretty good about their team's chances this week regardless of whether Watson plays or not.
That said, they'll feel much better if he does.
