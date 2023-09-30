5 Things Browns Fans Need to Know About Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Who is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, beyond just being Deshaun Watson's backup?
Cleveland Browns fans tuning in to Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens might find themselves asking "Who is Dorian Thompson-Robinson? And where is Deshaun Watson?"
Watson has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered last week against the Tennessee Titans, and he was a late addition to the Browns' injury report on Friday.
Fans who followed the preseason closely know all about Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Watson's backup, but those who don't may have some questions.
So here are five things you need to know about DTR.
1. Thompson-Robinson stole the backup job from Joshua Dobbs with an incredible preseason
Thompson-Robinson entered training camp as the fourth QB on the Browns depth chart. Watson was obviously the starter, and Cleveland had signed Joshua Dobbs in free agency to be Watson's backup. Dobbs was a coveted QB2, and the job appeared to be clearly his.
Kellen Mond was also brought in, and he was the third quarterback on the depth chart. A former third-round pick, the veteran got priority over the rookie Thompson-Robinson.
Well that order didn't last long.
Thompson-Robinson looked very good in the preseason opener, going 8-of-11 for 82 yards with 1 touchdown in the Hall of Fame game. He would’ve been 10-of-11 too, but his receivers recorded two drops.
That already had him threatening Mond for the QB3 role, then he clearly jumped past Mond with a 0-of-10, 202-yard performance in the second preseason game. It was clear that the first showing was no fluke, and all of a sudden Dobbs was in the crosshairs too.
DTR cooled off a little over his last two preseason showings, but still finished with an impressive 440 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions on 58 pass attempts across his four games.
Just like that, the Browns were willing to trade Dobbs away to the Arizona Cardinals (where he's starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray). They had full confidence rolling into the season with Thompson-Robinson as Deshaun Watson's backup.