5 Most Likely Browns Inactives for Week 11 vs. Steelers
These five Cleveland Browns are most likely to be inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Deshaun Watson's season-ending surgery isn't what Cleveland Browns fans wanted for the second half of the 2023 NFL season, but they can't dwell on that situation for too long. After all, a Week 11 matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers is on the horizon, and with how tight the AFC North race has become, the Browns can't afford distractions.
With Watson out, Cleveland needs all hands on deck for this upcoming divisional tilt. However, only 48 players can dress on any given Sunday, meaning five Browns players will be forced to watch from the sidelines this weekend.
Here's a look at the five Cleveland players who'll most likely be inactive against the Steelers in Week 11.
Predicting Browns Week 11 Inactives vs. Steelers
1. David Bell, WR
David Bell spending time on the sidelines isn't anything new for Browns fans.
The second-year wideout has yet to play a game in November, most recently suiting up in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Bell has been dealing with a knee injury since then, which kept him out of practice until Wednesday, per team insider Mary Kay Cabot.
Even if Bell continues to practice throughout the week, it's far from guaranteed that he'll face Pittsburgh. The former 2022 third-rounder hasn't looked like much of a Day 2 selection in the action he's seen this year, being targeted just 7 times for 4 catches and 33 receiving yards.
Furthermore, he played just 4% of offensive snaps in each of his last two outings, highlighting how the coaching staff might be losing their patience. Hopefully, it isn't a sign that the 22-year-old is on his way to becoming Cleveland's latest draft bust.
Whether Bell's healthy by Sunday or not, don't be surprised if he sits this one out.