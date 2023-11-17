5 Most Likely Browns Inactives for Week 11 vs. Steelers
These five Cleveland Browns are most likely to be inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
2. Dawand Jones, OT
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones was another absentee last week, sitting out in Week 10 with a leg injury.
Unfortunately, it looks like we might still be at least another week away from the 22-year-old's return. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media on Wednesday that Jones still isn't ready to practice, per Chronicle Telegram's Scott Petrak.
While some Browns fans might be hopeful that Jones' practice ramps up as the week continues, I wouldn't hold my breath. Considering how he was limited to riding the bike on Wednesday, it's more likely that he's good to go against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.
With Jones sidelined for now and fellow OT Jedrick Wills (knee) likely out until December, time will tell if Cleveland explores external offensive line options for help.