5 Upcoming Free Agents the Browns Will Let Walk
With contracts expiring, these 5 Cleveland Browns might not be in the plans for the 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
There are still five games left to play in the Cleveland Browns season and despite suffering several injuries, they still have a lot to play for. At 7-5, they’re in the mix for a Wild Card spot and a few more wins should guarantee a postseason berth.
That’s impressive considering they’re on their fourth starting quarterback but it’s also a testament to the depth general manager Andrew Berry has built. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to keep everyone together when the year ends, which is the norm in a salary-cap-driven league. With that being said, here are five pending free agents the Browns will likely let walk in 2024.
5. Harrison Bryant, TE
Week 13 gave us the best Harrison Bryant performance we’ve seen in the NFL. The fourth-year tight end had five receptions for 49 yards as well as a touchdown that should have tied the game. A missed extra point kept the score 20-19 and the Browns wouldn’t score again after that.
For Bryant, it was still a great moment and a solid outing. It was also his second game in a row with a touchdown after scoring on a two-yarder in Week 12. That one came on a fourth-down play and also kept them in the game against Denver.
While Bryant has been a solid depth piece, it’s highly unlikely he will return to Cleveland in 2024 — unless he doesn’t receive a decent offer in free agency. A solid possession receiver, he doesn’t offer much in terms of blocking making him someone they can replace with a mid-to-late-round pick. Not only would that give them someone with a lower salary but they could potentially have a higher ceiling as well.