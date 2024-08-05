6 Browns Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are back in Berea after beginning their training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. It was the second year in a row they traveled outside of Ohio to kick off camp and they had excellent results in 2023. Players felt it led to a different experience and more bonding.
Perhaps that had something to do with their improved communication and trust in one another — which allowed them to win despite several backups needing to play key roles due to injury. The Browns are now trying to take their next step after going 11-6 last year but losing in Round 1 of the playoffs. They have the talent to make a run but the key will be keeping their stars healthy.
So far news from camp has been mainly positive and several players — such as Cedric Tillman — have been rising to the challenge. Having said that, there are some players who we aren't hearing much from. That includes these six who could be let go before taking a regular-season snap with the team.
6. Winston Reid, Linebacker
We shouldn't count Winston Reid out given his resume. Undersized at 5-foot-11 and 223 pounds, Reid was a walk-on at Weber State and did enough to land a contract with the Browns as an undrafted free agent.
Even though he was able to overcome the odds and make the NFL, it will be hard for him to make it to the 53-man roster in Cleveland. Reid finds himself behind some talented players and is also a 25-year-old rookie. He's a potential practice squad fit but needs to make a huge impression to leap past some of the linebackers ahead of him.