Browns Receive Tremendous D'Onta Foreman Injury Update
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had a scary situation happen at Thursday’s training camp practice at The Greenbrier as veteran running back D’Onta Foreman suffered a blow to his head, which caused him neck pain.
Foreman was placed on a backboard and carted off the practice field. After the veteran running back left the facility en route to the hospital, the team announced that Foreman had “movement in all his extremities.”
Even though the team didn’t clarify the severity of Foreman’s injury, it was good to hear that he had movement in all extremities. The Browns received more good news about Foreman’s injury, which should allow fans and his teammates to take a huge sigh of relief.
Cleveland announced on Thursday afternoon that the 28-year-old Foreman was being released from the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The team also said that his X-rays and CT scan came back negative.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the veteran running back is reportedly in good spirits.
This is fantastic news to hear about Foreman, who has been a consummate professional over the years and has a chance to be an impact player in the Browns’ backfield. Foreman joined the Browns this offseason on a one-year deal.
Before signing with the Browns, Foreman spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears and the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers. The former third-round pick took off with Carolina as he had a career-high 914 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.
With Nick Chubb rehabbing from a serious knee injury, Foreman could be the backup to Jerome Ford this season. That said, the Browns likely aren’t worried about roster spots, but more so about the health of Foreman.
