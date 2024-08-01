Browns Running Back Suffers Scary Injury at Training Camp
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had a scary moment during Thursday’s training camp practice. Veteran running back D’Onta Foreman was carted off the field and placed on a backboard, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
According to Jackson, Foreman was placed into an ambulance, which left the practice field at The Greenbrier. Practice is still happening, so we don’t know what injury the veteran running back suffered.
At the end of practice, Stefanski and the rest of the team held a group prayer for Foreman, who has been one of the better veteran running backs in the league.
The Browns then issued an official statement on Foreman's injury. The statement described the training staff as having made the "standard emergency action procedures" after his blow to the head led to "neck pain." Thy also mentioned that Foreman had "movement in all his extremities."
This doesn't make clear the severity of Foreman's injury, but considering this was all standard protocol, the immobilization and hospital transfer don't necessary indicate anything significant. It could turn out to be a bad injury, but it could also have just been precautions.
The Browns hope the 28-year-old running back will be okay and make a quick recovery as he’s competing for a spot in the backfield alongside Jerome Ford while Nick Chubb works his way back from his own serious injury. Foreman joined Cleveland on a one-year deal in the offseason after spending last season with the Chicago Bears.
The veteran running back struggled to make a huge impact with the Bears in 2023 as he had 502 scrimmage yards and five total touchdowns. However, Foreman has proven that he can be a quality spot starter in the NFL over the last few years.
Before joining the Bears in 2023, Foreman made a name for himself with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. The 6-foot, 235-pound running back ran for a career-high 914 yards and five scores on the ground on 203 carries.
If Foreman's injury proves serious, Pierre Strong and John Kelly will likely be competing to jump the depth chart and claim the potential roster spot that Foreman was trying to lock up.
