Browns Get More Unfortunate Nick Chubb Injury News in Camp
Cleveland Browns training camp is in full swing as Kevin Stefanski & Co. prepare to build off last season's success. As we inch closer to finalizing the 53-man roster, a lot of Browns fans are wondering just when we'll see star running back Nick Chubb back on the gridiron.
The former 2018 second-rounder saw his 2023 campaign ended after just a pair of games when he destroyed his knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. While it's been 10 months since the disaster, Chubb still began training camp on the PUP list and, as a result, his status to begin the new season is up in the air.
The Browns fanbase was finally given an update on the stud rusher over the weekend, however, it wasn't the news that his supporters wanted to hear.
Browns Injury News: Chubb Not Likely Ready to Start 2024 Season
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on some Browns-related training camp news on Saturday, including the latest on Chubb. According to Graziano, the 28-year-old running back "isn't likely to be ready" for the start of the upcoming NFL season as he continues to rehab his knee injury.
Chubb has a long list of knee-related injuries, so it isn't shocking that the Browns coaching staff is being cautious. In addition to last season's disaster, the former Georgia RB injured that same knee while he was with the Bulldogs during the 2015 college football season.
Having said that, the update wasn't all bad news. Graziano did add that the Browns are feeling "encouraged by the way his rehab is going" and that the plan is for Chubb to suit up "at some point" during the year. It all just depends on how his rehab progresses.
Regardless of when he finally plays, let's hope that Chubb picks up from where he left off. The hard-nosed rusher was on pace for nearly 1,500 rushing yards before hurting his knee last year, highlighting just how important he is to the offense. He's racked up 7,522 scrimmage yards and 52 touchdowns since being drafted 35th overall six years ago.
In the meantime, the likes of Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, and Pierre Strong Jr. will compete for their share of the backfield duties.
Whenever he returns, oddsmakers are expecting big things from Chubb. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently giving the four-time Pro Bowl RB the fifth-best odds (+1300) to be named the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
