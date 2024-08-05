6 Browns Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
By Randy Gurzi
5. Germain Ifedi, Guard
Cleveland has a talented offensive line — even with the questions surrounding Jedrick Wills. The starting left tackle might not have won everyone over but they have four other starters who they know can get the job done — actually five since they have two players capable of starting at right tackle with Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones on the roster.
Their interior is especially deep with Ethan Pocic becoming one of the better centers in the NFL after signing in free agency in 2022. Originally set to be the backup to Nick Harris, Pocic took over when Harris hurt his knee in the preseason opener and never looked back.
As good as he is, the strength of their line remains in their guards. Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been tone-setters, especially in the run game.
If that wasn't enough, they have Michael Dunn who has been a capable starter when he's been asked to fill in. They also picked up Zak Zinter in Round 3 and he could wind up taking over for Bitonio when it's time for him to move on.
All that depth makes it tough for anyone else to crack the lineup, even if they have the pedigree Germain Ifedi does. A first-round pick in 2016, Ifedi has 102 appearances and 83 starts under his belt. Most of this was during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. He was a backup for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2023. He never played in a game for them however, spending the past couple of months on the practice squad.
Ifedi signed with the Browns this offseason and while he has talent, he's buried on the depth chart and hasn't made much noise at all, which isn't a great sign.