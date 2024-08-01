Browns-Jedrick Wills Contract Negotiations Just Got a Lot More Complicated
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns restructured their starting left tackle Jedrick Wills' contract back in March but refused to extend his deal past this season. The tenth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is still going to be a free agent in 2025. The market for starting left tackles will make it difficult for Cleveland to extend him next offseason.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Tristan Wirfs got a five-year, $140.6 million contract extension from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This marks the largest deal for an offensive lineman in NFL history, setting the annual average salary at $28 million. This comes in the footsteps of the Philadelphia Eagles giving Jordan Mailata a three-year, $66 million extension earlier in the spring.
With this newfound willingness to pay offensive tackles by the rest of the league, the Browns may find it difficult to retain Wills next spring.
Tristan Wirfs Just Got the Biggest OL Deal in NFL History
Wills is obviously not Wirfs or Mailata. He was underwhelming when he played last season, ranking as the 64th-best tackle in the league according to PFF. Plus, he suffered a high-grade MCL sprain, a low-grade PCL sprain, and bone bruises in Week 9, forcing him to have knee surgery in December.
The 25-year-old former Alabama star is expected to be back in full capacity for the 2024 season and is scheduled to be the starter at left tackle in Week 1.
If Wills plays well and rediscovers his 2022 form, he should have a large market in free agency. If he doesn't, it's still a problem for the Browns who will have to find his replacement with limited resources.