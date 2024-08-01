Kevin Stefanski Provides Major Myles Garrett & Jerry Jeudy Injury Updates
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have made it through the first full week of training camp without any significant injuries, which is a good sign given how last season went for the team.
The Browns will try to have an injury-free season, which is hard, playing football, but they hope the injury bug will stay away before Week 1 kicks off against the Cowboys. That said, Cleveland is missing a couple of key players at training camp but hopes to have them back on the practice field sooner than later.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that star defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are “very close” but not ready to return to practice yet.
Last week, Stefanski told reporters that the Browns will “ramp up” Garrett in the early portion of training camp after tweaking his hamstring on the final day of minicamp last month, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
As for Jeudy, the 25-year-old wideout has been dealing with a reported minor knee injury to start camp. However, the former Broncos wide receiver is participating in individual drills on Thursday for the first time, per Jackson.
The Browns are excited to get Jeudy back on the practice field as he’ll likely be their No. 2 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper. Cleveland expects big plays from the young wide receiver after trading for and giving him a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension in March.
But when it comes to Garrett, the Browns will continue to take it slow as soft tissue injuries can linger if not properly treated. Cleveland would rather have Garrett sit out the preseason and heal if it means he’ll be ready for Week 1 in September.
That said, with Garrett sidelined, it opens the door for other defensive ends to get much-needed reps to show that they deserve to be on the 53-man roster.
