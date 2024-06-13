Kevin Stefanski Shares Myles Garrett Update After Possible Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns received a small injury scare as they wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner and star pass rusher Myles Garrett was seen grabbing his left hamstring after early drills, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
However, it doesn’t seem like Garrett was seriously hurt as Cabot pointed out that he did some upper body work at minicamp.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Garrett’s status after practice, telling reporters that “he’ll be fine,” according to Cabot.
If you are a Browns fan, you are taking a huge sigh of relief because a healthy Garrett can make a big difference between missing the playoffs or potentially winning the division. Last season, he was outstanding and the best defensive player in the league.
Garrett had 42 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. The former No. 1 overall pick played an integral role in the Browns’ success on defense last season and helped them make a playoff push.
The Browns will take a few weeks off before regrouping next month for training camp and then get ready for the preseason. If Cleveland can stay healthy, which was an issue last year, they are a threat to win the division.
