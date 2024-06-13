Browns Receive Myles Garrett Injury Scare on Last Day of Minicamp
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have done a great job of escaping the injury bug for the most during their offseason workouts and minicamp. The only notable injury for the Browns is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was reportedly held out of a minicamp session on Tuesday with a “minor” health issue.
However, the Browns almost had a huge injury scare on Thursday, this time to superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was seen grabbing his left hamstring after early drills.
Cabot adds that the Pro Bowl defensive lineman took off his gloves, but was still outside during the practice.
Based on Cabot’s tweet, Browns fans can take a huge sigh of relief as it appears Garrett didn’t do significant damage with mandatory minicamp wrapping up. For Cleveland to make a run at the AFC North crown (+500) on FanDuel Sportsbook, they’ll need a healthy Garrett to be a playmaker off the edge.
The three-time All-Pro claimed the throne as the best defensive player in the league last season with 42 combined tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He also helped the Browns’ defense be ranked sixth in sacks (49) and 11th in rushing yards per game allowed (105.5).
Garrett isn’t viewed as the favorite to win DPOY for the second consecutive year per the oddsmakers. But if he has similar production this coming season, it will be hard to deny him DPOY, especially if the Browns finish with a top-3 record in the AFC.
