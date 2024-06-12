Injury-Prone Browns Player Nursing Another Ailment During Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns progressed to the next part of their offseason workouts this week as they host mandatory minicamp. This will be the final official practices for newcomers and veterans alike to build some chemistry before training camp later this summer.
Unfortunately, one recent addition was unable to participate on Tuesday due to injury.
Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was held out of this session because of a "minor" health issue, the team revealed. Cleveland.com's Mark Kay Cabot reports Jeudy's participation in workouts has been spotty this entire offseason practice, and head coach Kevin Stefanski added after practice the veteran is "working through some things."
This update from the recently acquired new target for Deshaun Watson is far from ideal -- for several reasons. These early workouts are the perfect time for Jeudy to start to build a connection with his quarterback, yet being on and off the field won't help either player.
Then there's the fact the Browns are now dealing with additional drama at WR as Amari Cooper holds out in search of a contract extension. Jeudy could lead this unit at minicamp with Cooper out, but his health is holding him back.
This is far from the first time Jeudy's dealt with some kind of injury as well. The Alabama standout suffered a torn meniscus in college, then missed six contests during the 2021 season after going down with a high-ankle sprain.
In 2022, Jeudy was out another two games due to a separate ankle issue. And in 2023, Jeudy was carted off during training camp with a hamstring strain, which caused him to miss Week 1.
Now, the fact Jeudy's nursing another ailment isn't cause for panic just yet. There's still a good chunk of the offseaosn left for the former first-round pick to get his body right.
That being said, given his history, it's a bit of concern Jeudy's already not at 100% and he hasn't even played a game for the Browns yet. Hopefully this isn't a sign of things to come for the wideout, who just signed a three-year, $52 million extension in March.
