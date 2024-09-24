6 Browns on Thin Ice After Horrendous 1-2 Start
2. Jerome Ford, RB
With No .1 running back Nick Chubb sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season, Jerome Ford stepped up when the Browns needed him. The former 2022 fifth-rounder amassed 1,132 scrimmage yards and nine TDs across 17 games, leaving the fanbase hopeful that he could repeat those results with Chubb still on the sidelines this year.
It seemed like Ford was ready for the responsibilities as he tallied 44 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards with a touchdown during the Browns' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, it's been downhill since then. The 25-year-old runner has been unproductive in the last two games, tallying just 134 scrimmage yards on 21 touches without a touchdown.
Even though Ford hasn't been the worst RB in the league, he hasn't had the same impact that he did in 2023. A strong ground game has been a big part of the Browns' identity in recent years and they won't find success as long as Ford continues to be unproductive.
If Ford can't get things going soon, the Browns might be encouraged to explore the trade market before November's deadline.