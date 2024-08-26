Browns Make Major Nick Chubb Decision Ahead of Roster Cutdown Day
The Cleveland Browns are a few weeks away from beginning the 2024 NFL season and everyone is wondering about star running back Nick Chubb. The 28-year-old rusher's health missed the entire exhibition slate as he continues to recover from last year's season-ending knee injury, leaving his outlook for the upcoming campaign in the air.
With less than two weeks before the Browns open the slate against the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland fans are concerned if Chubb will be good to go by then.
Although Chubb's return date is yet to be confirmed, a comeback timeline is clearer following Monday's update on the situation.
Browns Injury News: Nick Chubb Potentially Staying on PUP List
NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Browns are likely leaving Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to begin the season. The franchise placed their No. 1 RB on the PUP list back on July 24.
Assuming that Chubb does open the year on the PUP list, he'll be unable to suit up for the first four games of the season. That means the earliest he can return to the Browns' lineup is for the Week 5 road matchup against the Washington Commanders.
The latest update comes about a month after general manager Andrew Berry said Chubb had "a little way to go" regarding his rehab process. Berry, at the time, added that the team was encouraged by where his progress was at to open camp, however, it's clear that Chubb must take more steps forward before hitting the gridiron.
Since being drafted 35th overall by the Browns in 2018, Chubb has been one of the NFL's best running backs. He's racked up 6,511 rushing yards on 1,238 carries and 1,011 receiving yards on 123 catches, scoring 52 total touchdowns along the way while earning four Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro appearance.
But with Chubb missing at least the first four games, the Browns must turn to their other rushers to lead the backfield. Jerome Ford — who racked up 1,132 scrimmage yards and nine TDs last year — will likely lead the charge while Pierre Strong Jr. and D'Donta Foreman — both dealing with rib injuries — will split the rest of the duties.
Fortunately, Cleveland's roster is good enough to survive life without Chubb for the time being. That's clear by the fact that the Browns are currently the 2.5-point home favorites ahead of their Week 1 showdown with the Cowboys, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
