Browns RB Leaves in Ambulance After Injury at Wednesday's Practice
The Cleveland Browns' backfield already faced a litany of questions as star running back Nick Chubb continues to rehab from his 2023 season-ending knee injury. Even though Chubb is reportedly on track for a full recovery, there are still some lingering questions about when he'll be able to hit the ground running.
Unfortunately, the Browns' RB situation has only become more grim following the latest concerning news stemming from Wednesday's practice.
Browns Injury News: RB Pierre Strong Leaves Practice in Ambulance
Browns insider Jeff Schudel is reporting that veteran RB Pierre Strong Jr. left the team's latest practice with " an apparent upper-body injury." The injury occurred when the 25-year-old rusher was running some drills against the tackling dummies.
The situation does get worse, though. Although Strong was able to walk off the field with his trainers, WEWS' Camryn Justice added that the ex-South Dakota State rusher was loaded into an ambulance for further evaluations.
The scary incident marks the second time this month that a Browns RB had to be transported to a hospital. Free-agent signing D'Onta Foreman was brought to a hospital on a backboard on Aug.1 after suffering a neck injury. Foreman was able to return to practice one week later, so let's hope for a similar recovery time for Strong.
With Chubb currently on the sidelines, Strong was slated to be a part of an RB committee that also featured Foreman and Jerome Ford. The former 2022 fourth-rounder was traded to the Browns last August after one season with the New England Patriots in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Strong's workload increased the moment that Chubb became sidelined with his knee injury last September. Assuming the RB2 role, the former Jackrabbit turned a career-high 63 carries into 291 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski will provide an update about Strong's situation following Wednesday's practice, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. For now, it's best to assume that Ford and Foreman will lead the backfield until Chubb and/or Strong return to action.
The Browns could always look to free agency for some insurance options. While the pickings are slim at this point of the offseason, a handful of veteran rushers are still available — including Kareem Hunt, who spent the last five seasons with the franchise.
We'll have a better idea about the Cleveland RB room's outlook during Saturday's preseason finale with the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the unfortunate news surrounding Strong, the Browns are projected to be 2.5-point road favorites over the Seahawks, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
