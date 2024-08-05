Encouraging Nick Chubb Injury News Emerges From Browns Camp
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are patiently waiting for the return of star running back Nick Chubb. The 28-year-old Chubb opened training camp on the PUP list last month after suffering a devastating knee injury last season.
The veteran running back underwent multiple surgeries last season after tearing his meniscus and MCL. One of the surgeries Chubb had to go through was to repair his ACL. ‘
With the surgeries out of the way and the rehab process ongoing, it is a matter of when and not if Chubb will make his regular-season debut. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported over the weekend that the veteran running back “isn’t likely to be ready” for the start of the upcoming NFL season.
That news was expected given the nature of his knee injury, but the Browns had an interesting development at training camp on Monday, suggesting that the 28-year-old could be back shortly.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic had a chance to catch a Nick Chubb workout, where he saw the veteran running back doing jumps, stepping over bags, and dragging a weighted sled. Jackson also said that he didn’t see any of this when the Browns were at The Greenbrier to start training camp.
It’s a good sign to see Chubb adding things to his workout routine as he preps for his return to the field. The Browns would love to activate the veteran running back off the PUP list this month, but he’ll have to clear a few more hurdles over the next few weeks.
Cleveland cannot wait to get Chubb back on the field as he’s one of the best RBs in the league when healthy. However, no one knows what running back we’ll see this season, given the injury he suffered.
That said, the Browns will lean on Jerome Ford to shoulder the offensive load in the backfield, along with whoever emerges during the preseason.
More Browns news and analysis: