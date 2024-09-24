6 Browns on Thin Ice After Horrendous 1-2 Start
4. Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore was one of the biggest disappointments of the Browns' 2023 campaign. The former 2021 second-rounder failed to emerge as a reliable No. 2 wideout as he finished his Cleveland debut with 640 receiving yards and two TDs on 59 catches across 17 games.
It was Moore's first season with the franchise, though, so a lot of people thought he'd look better this fall. Instead, Moore somehow looks even worse with just 11 catches for 70 receiving yards in three games. He's already dropped two of his targets, which is nearly half as many as last year (5) in 14 fewer games.
Moore's struggles have led to his being jumped by Jerry Jeudy on the WR depth chart. Although the former Denver Bronco isn't necessarily balling out, he does lead the Browns in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (125) while also scoring his first TD with the team in Week 1.
Moore is slated to hit free agency at the end of the season, further emphasizing the need for improvement. It's going to be harder to find a job next season — whether in Cleveland or elsewhere — if he can't prove that he's still capable of being a trusted pas-catcher.