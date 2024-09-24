6 Browns on Thin Ice After Horrendous 1-2 Start
6. Cedric Tillman, WR
Expectations were high for Cedric Tillman when the Browns selected him 74th overall at the 2023 draft. After all, the ex-Tennessee product demonstrated a ton of potential with 1,498 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 101 catches in his final 19 games with the Volunteers.
Tillman showed flashes of promise as an NFL rookie but was largely ineffective as he recorded 224 yards without a TD on 21 catches last year. Having said that, young wideouts don't always find immediate success, resulting in optimistic Browns fans clamoring for a breakout showing in Year 2.
If you haven't noticed Tillman much on the field this season, you likely aren't the only one. The Natchez, MS native has been largely invisible with only nine receiving yards on a trio of catches through three games. It's at the point where he's now PFF's lowest-graded WR (40.7) out of 116 eligible players.
No matter how you slice it, Tillman isn't looking like a former third-round pick. He's quickly falling down the WR pecking order in Cleveland and it wouldn't be surprising if the likes of James Proche II and Jamari Thrash begin to see more opportunities.
If Tillman can't fix his issues ASAP, the Browns could potentially look to move him either before the deadline or during the 2025 offseason. Either way, something must change.