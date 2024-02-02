6 Browns Players Fans Will Be Sad to See Leave in Free Agency
The NFL is a tough business and while players know this, fans will still be sad to see these 6 Cleveland Browns head elsewhere in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Joe Flacco, QB
There's no way to truly explain how fun it was for Cleveland fans to watch Joe Flacco turn back the clock this season. With Deshaun Watson out, both P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson had their shot at running the offense and while the Browns were finding ways to win, the offense was far from explosive.
That changed when Flacco took over in Week 13. The 38-year-old threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and while they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams on the road, you could see they were close to finding something special. By their next game, that's exactly what they found.
Flacco led Cleveland to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars which was the first of four wins they rattled off in a row. It was also the first of four-straight games with 300 yards for Flacco who never had less than two touchdown passes in a regular season start for the Browns.
He finished with 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading his new team to a 4-1 mark. He even gave them hope they could make a run in the playoffs but sadly, that hope faded fast. Flacco had two pick-sixes in the second half of their loss to the Houston Texans, which ended their magical season.
Looking ahead to 2024, there's a chance he could return but it still feels highly unlikely. Deshaun Watson will be back at full strength and Flacco might have options to make more money elsewhere. Cleveland, who isn't exactly flush with cap space, would likely stick with DTR should a bidding war arise which would lead to a sad goodbye to No. 15.