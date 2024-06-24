6 Cavaliers on Thin Ice After Kenny Atkinson's Hiring
By Joe Summers
3. Isaac Okoro - SF
The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Isaac Okoro represents another top-five selection the Cavaliers could move on from under Kenny Atkinson's direction. He's a restricted free agent and while he's made incremental improvements each season in the league, he's never been a natural fit next to established cornerstones like Evan Mobley.
At only 6'5", 225 LBs, Okoro lacks adequate size to play small forward alongside a backcourt led by Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. That's three undersized players at important defensive positions, putting a ton of pressure on Mobley and Jarrett Allen to be anchors down low.
Okoro shot a career-high 39.1% from three-point range in 2023-24 while averaging 9.4 points per game. He's a quality defender, though is best served locking up guards than forwards.
Cleveland can match any offer made to Okoro in free agency. If the team clears Garland and/or Caris LeVert's salaries off the books, keeping Okoro would make more sense. Otherwise, it's hard to imagine the organization matching an offer sheet.
He saw his playing time diminish in the postseason from 27.3 minutes per contest to just 21.9 as he dealt with a nagging injury. Atkinson prioritized versatile, rangy defenders in Brooklyn and that leaves undersized players like Okoro potentially on the outside looking in.