6 Cavaliers on Thin Ice After Kenny Atkinson's Hiring
By Joe Summers
6. Tristan Thompson - C
Tristan Thompson's days in the NBA are nearing their conclusion. He's an unrestricted free agent and served a 25-game suspension for violating the league's Anti-Drug Program, leaving the Cavaliers little reason to bring the 33-year-old center back.
Even before his suspension, Thompson averaged only 11.2 minutes, 3.3 points, and 3.6 rebounds per game. Cleveland has difficult decisions to make, but parting ways with Thompson is not one of them.
He's played 10 total seasons with the Cavaliers and will be fondly remembered for his contributions to a championship, though he provides little value at this point. Cleveland is better served finding a backup center with a similar playing style to Jarrett Allen, keeping a defensive anchor on the court even when Allen or Evan Mobley sit.
Thompson earned his way in the NBA as a ferocious rebounder and strong finisher inside, though his skills have deteriorated with age. The Cavaliers' focus should be on finding the best rotational players for a potential playoff series and Thompson is one of the first who would be played off the floor against athletic opponents.
He's had an excellent career but there's no on-court reason for Cleveland to re-sign Thompson, especially after the suspension he received to end last year.
The Cavaliers should look different under Kenny Atkinson in 2024-25. Their foundation is set, provided Donovan Mitchell does re-sign, and now the task becomes finding the best possible support pieces to surround the organization's stars with.
More Cleveland Cavaliers News: