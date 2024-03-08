6 Former Browns Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
These 6 familiar faces would be welcomed back with open arms
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jacoby Brissett, QB
Rumors have been surfacing as of late that Joe Flacco could be coming back but if that doesn't happen, the Browns will still be in the market for a veteran quarterback. They have faith that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will continue to develop and the growth he showed following the disaster in Week 4 in Baltimore was impressive — and that wasn't on him since the team failed to properly prepare him or even inform him that he was starting in time.
Even so, DTR is still very young and if the Browns find themselves needing wins late in the season and Deshaun Watson is sidelined, they'll feel much better having someone out there who has been there before. That's what made Flacco so perfect for them — the moment was never too big for him.
If they're unable to bring Flacco back, they could look to another familiar face, Jacoby Brissett.
The former third-round pick started 11 games for the Browns in 2022 and while they went 4-7 with him under center, he always gave them a chance. He also didn't have the luxury of playing with an elite defense on the other side.
Brissett threw for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six picks in Cleveland before signing with Washington last year. The Browns tried to add him back at the trade deadline but were unsuccessful, eventually signing Flacco. Maybe now they can do the opposite.