Joe Flacco and Browns Get Positive Update on Free Agency
The 39-year-old quarterback reportedly wants to return to Cleveland next season.
By Jovan Alford
With NFL free agency on the horizon, there’s been a lot of discussion about the playing future of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
Flacco, who won Comeback Player of the Year, helped the Cleveland Browns get to the playoffs after winning four of his five starts late in the season.
The 39-year-old quarterback did not play well in the playoffs against the Houston Texans, but he showed enough to where there’s been buzz about Flacco possibly joining the New England Patriots.
NFL Rumors: Joe Flacco's First Choice is the Cleveland Browns
Flacco could start with the Patriots, especially if the team does not want to rush a rookie quarterback into action. However, there’s also a chance that the veteran QB stays in Cleveland.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Flacco wants to return to Cleveland and “it’s his first choice.” Florio adds that the 39-year-old signal-caller loves playing in Cleveland and the two sides met last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If Flacco were to re-sign with the Browns, he would be the backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, who only played six games because of a season-ending shoulder injury.
Flacco would provide Cleveland with security at the quarterback spot if Watson plays poorly or gets injured. It would also allow 2023 draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson to develop and learn from Flacco as he continues his journey in the NFL.
The Browns don’t have a ton of cap space to work with this offseason. However, if Flacco wants to play in Cleveland, as it’s been reported, we must believe that the front office will do whatever it takes to bring him back.
