6 Former Browns Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
2. Marquise Goodwin, WR
It isn't a secret that Marquise Goodwin's first (and likely last) season with the Browns was a complete bust.
The former 2013 third-round pick was signed last offseason to help a wide receiver room that had nothing going for it outside of Amari Cooper. Although Goodwin is far from a difference-maker on his own, the hope was that he could thrive in an expanded role given that he nearly had 1,000 receiving yards in the only season where he played (and started in) 16 games (2017).
Even though Goodwin played 12 games with the Browns last year, he may as well have suited up for zero given how invisible he was. The ex-Texas Longhorn only caught four of 13 balls sent his way (30.8%), turning those opportunities into 67 yards and one first down. He dropped a career-worst 15.4% of his targets while only tallying a horrific 9.6 passer rating when targeted.
For reference, Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert had the worst passer rating last season (31.3) among 59 eligible signal-callers. Hell, the Browns' QB room would've been better off throwing the ball into the ground every play (39.6).
Goodwin's injury history is likely playing another role in his unemployment status. He's yet to play a full campaign since 2017, missing an average of 4.8 games in five seasons since then (not counting 2020, which he sat out entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Even though the league has plenty of WR-hungry teams, Goodwin is far from an attractive option. His best days are clearly behind him and I wouldn't be shocked if there's a team not willing to roll the dice on the oft-injured playmaker.