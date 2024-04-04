5 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents should the Cleveland Browns target before the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Cleveland Browns have assembled one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL as of the 2024 offseason. General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have been consistently aggressive in their approach, whether it comes to making trades to acquire talent or attacking NFL free agency.
With the investment they made both in terms of draft pick compensation and financially in Deshaun Watson, the Browns don't have any reason to sit on their hands when it comes to adding players for the right price. They need to make sure they have the best collection of 53 players by the start of the 2024 season, especially considering it looks like they're in a window after winning 11 games a season ago.
With the 2024 NFL Draft looming, what free agents could make sense in Cleveland?
1. Isaiah Simmons, LB/S
Why not get a little crazy here?
The Cleveland Browns have already thrown some darts in NFL free agency at Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to pair up with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But if they were willing to take a shot on a player like Bush, I see no reason why they wouldn't want to also take a shot on Isaiah Simmons.
Simmons seems to have more potential longevity as an NFL player at this point than Devin Bush, who the Browns signed for just $1.5 million this year. Why not bring someone like Simmons in on a similar deal and let those two guys battle it out?
The Browns are in a position where they might want to have the depth anyway, and Simmons could also bring some positional versatility. Maybe Bush would win the competition at linebacker, but Simmons could find a way to factor in as a safety or nickel/dime defensive back playing in the box.
One way or another, it wouldn't be the worst idea for the Browns to continue throwing darts at a position like linebacker where they have a lot of roster turnover.