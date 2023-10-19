7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
3. Garrett Bolles
A basement-dwelling team like the Broncos has several interesting trade pieces, including offensive tackle Garrett Bolles.
The veteran blocker is someone that I've wanted the Browns to chase for several weeks. Cleveland currently has dead weight at the left tackle spot by the name of Jedrick Wills Jr., who's played to a 50.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade after allowing two sacks with four penalties taken over 377 offensive snaps this season.
With Wills declining in recent years, it's time to replace him with someone like Bolles.
The 31-year-old blocker has been his reliable self despite the Broncos' litany of issues. Bolles has only surrendered one sack with two penalties on 355 offensive snaps, leading to a 72.8 PPF grade. Assuming that continues, he's on pace to finish with a grade of 72.8 or better for the seventh consecutive season.
Bolles carries a $17.8 million cap hit this season before going up to $20 million in 2024, but that isn't an issue. He only carries a $4 million dead cap hit if he's released or traded after the 2023 campaign, freeing up $16 million in space if the Browns aren't happy with him.
Nevertheless, Bolles has made it clear that he's hungry to compete. Joining a scrappy team like the Browns could bring out his best while giving him a path to his first taste of NFL playoff football.