7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
7. Mike Gesicki
The New England Patriots are in free-fall mode and I wouldn't be shocked if they tried moving a player like Mike Gesicki. The veteran tight end joined the Pats on a one-year deal back in March, but the move hasn't exactly worked well for either side.
Gesicki has been nearly invisible in 2023, hauling in 15 receptions for 144 yards without a touchdown. His lack of production mostly has to do with Mac Jones failing to look his way. After all, Gesicki only holds 9.3% of the target share — good for sixth-best on the Patriots.
So why would Gesicki be a good fit for the Browns?
Well, the Browns need some tight end help. David Njoku hasn't been awful, but he's only on pace for 550 yards without a touchdown and might not even be at 100% health due to horrific facial burns. Meanwhile, fellow TEs Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins have only combined for a 6-25-1 stat line in five contests.
So yeah, the Browns could use Gesicki — someone with two 700-yard performances in two of the three previous seasons. He'd also be a big, reliable target for Watson, proven by his career-high 75.0% catch rate this year.
Trading for Gesicki likely won't cost much, too. He's also due to become a free agent at the end of the year, meaning the Browns can likely snag him out of New England for a low draft pick.
One of the league's better TEs when he's on his game, a motivated Gesicki would bring more respect to Cleveland's offense.
