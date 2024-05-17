A Potential Darius Garland-Cavs Breakup Takes The Next Step
The 2023-24 NBA season has been shut close for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They went 48-34 in the regular season, which led to them locking down the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They knocked out the Orlando Magic in the first round and advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
Despite the success, the Cavs were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in five games, as Donovan Mitchell missed the last two contests of the series.
The focus now shifts to Mitchell, who is eligible to sign a four-year, $208 million extension with Cleveland this offseason.
With the rumors swirling around Mitchell, new details have emerged on a potential breakup between Cleveland and Darius Garland.
Cleveland News: Darius Garland's Management Plans to Meet With the Cavaliers This Offseason
ESPN's Brian Windhorst confirmed that Klutch Sports plans to meet with Cleveland to negotiate a trade for Garland if Mitchell signs a long-term deal with the Cavs.
Out of the two players, Cleveland will likely prioritize keeping Mitchell over Garland because he's the better player on the floor.
After averaging 20-plus points and at least seven assists per game in two straight seasons, Garland's play took a slight dip this season.
During the 2023-24 season, he logged 18 points and 6.5 assists per game.
A trade would come two years after Cleveland gave Garland a five-year extension worth up to $231 million.
The duo of Garland and Mitchell will be coming to an end as the 2019 first-round pick will seek a new opportunity. Both Mitchell and the 24-year-old thrive with the ball in their hands so their play styles aren't the perfect match.
The Vanderbilt product could be looking for a new situation that provides him a larger role going forward.
