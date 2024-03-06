AFC North Rival Could Gift Browns Perfect Nick Chubb Insurance
The perfect running back target for the Cleveland Browns is about to hit free agency.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are heading into free agency with not much cap space and clear needs in certain areas. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, there was a lot of focus on improving the receiver corps and the offensive line for the Browns. That doesn't mean, however, that other positions couldn't use reinforcements.
One of those positions is the running back. Kareem Hunt is going to be a free agent next week and Nick Chubb might miss the start of the season or not be effective immediately after his surgery. Jerome Ford hasn't exactly proven himself to be the clear-cut RB1. Another high-level rusher in the running back rotation could take the Browns' offense to the next level.
Fortunately for Cleveland, the perfect free agent target is set to hit the open market.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon is About to Hit Free Agency
The Cincinnati Bengals are about to release running back Joe Mixon, according to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports.
Mixon has been a key piece in the Bengals offense for the past seven seasons. In 2021, he had the best season of his career, finishing with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while adding 314 receiving yards and another three scores. That was the high watermark for the former Oklahoma standout.
However, Mixon is still a very productive offensive player. He played every game in 2023, finishing with a combined 1,410 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns. The only reason the Bengals are thinking about cutting him is his $8.8 million cap hit. This era has undervalued running backs and teams are not in the business of paying that much for what they consider to be a replaceable position.
In the NFL, one man's cap casualty is another man's treasure. Considering general manager Andrew Berry's affinity for versatile, dual-threat running backs, the Browns will be hard-pressed to find a better option than Mixon.
