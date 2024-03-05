Browns 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Loading Up on Offense Early
The Cleveland Browns add to their offensive skill positions early in this post-Combine mock draft
The Cleveland Browns won 11 games in 2023 despite not having starting quarterback Deshaun Watson or star running back Nick Chubb for most of the season. Even with a revolving door at quarterback, the Browns were good enough in 2023 to do more than just endure. They made it to the playoffs with a second-half resurgence from veteran QB Joe Flacco.
Perhaps expecting a little bit more injury luck in 2024, the Cleveland Browns will be understandably aggressive this coming offseason. There's no question that they have the talent to compete in the AFC right now, but a few more pieces in the 2024 NFL Draft could push this team over the top.
Let's take a crack at predicting what the Browns will do in the 2024 NFL Draft with a brand-new 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft.
1. (54th overall): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
It's going to be fun to see what the Cleveland Browns do at the wide receiver position alongside Amari Cooper this offseason. They've taken some shots over the last couple of years, but nothing is really working out.
What do we expect in year two from Cedric Tillman? Is Elijah Moore going to fit with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey?
With the window the Browns are in right now, I just don't know what kinds of risks they're going to take. Ricky Pearsall has some similar skills and traits to those of Puka Nacua coming out of BYU last year in the NFL Draft. He's a good route runner, he's good after the catch, and he makes tough grabs in traffic.
If the Browns can project some improvement from Cedric Tillman and get a guy like Pearsall, the wide receiver position could have some actual depth and options in 2024.