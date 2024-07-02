All-Pro CB Urges Browns to Pay Amari Cooper
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and Cleveland Browns fans are wondering what Amari Cooper's future holds.
The 30-year-old playmaker has easily been the Browns' best wideout over the last two seasons and has become a fan favorite in the process. At the same time, Cooper is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign and a rising wide receiver market has Cleveland supporters wondering if the franchise will be willing to shell out the cash to keep the five-time Pro Bowler in town.
While the local fanbase has made it clear it'd love Cooper to return, it's gotten to the point where players from other teams are urging the Browns to open up their wallets for the ex-Alabama product.
Browns News: Darius Slay Urges Cleveland to Pay Amari Cooper
Slay recently discussed Cooper's situation on a recent episode of the "Green Light" podcast, hosted by ex-NFL defender Chris Long. The elite cornerback didn't mince words when discussing the Browns playmaker, stating that Cooper is "the most underappreciated receiver in the league" and that Cleveland must "pay that man that money."
Slay continued to shower Cooper with praise, stating that even though the former is one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league, "people still don't give him credit." The 33-year-old's complimentary words about Cooper shouldn't be taken lightly given that Slay is a six-time Pro Bowl CB, indicating that he knows a thing or two about the league's top wideouts.
Since making his NFL debut in 2015, Cooper is eighth among all players in receptions (667), seventh in receiving yards (9,486), and seventh in touchdowns (60). It isn't hard to see why he deserves a decently sized pay raise considering how he carries a $23.7 million cap hit next season, which ranks ninth among the league's wideouts.
Even though Cooper is now in his 30s, the Browns can't afford to lose their top pass-catcher in free agency. He's been a bright spot in a WR room that has left much to be desired. The fact that he has 2,410 receiving yards and 14 TDs over the last two seasons while no other Cleveland wideout even has 1,000 during that span is all you need to know.
The most impressive part is that Cooper's accomplishments with Cleveland have happened despite his having to play with six different starting quarterbacks.
The NFL has seen a handful of WRs — from Justin Jefferson to Jaylen Waddle — sign big-money deals this offseason and Cooper could be the next in line. While his age will likely prevent him from being paid like a top-five player in his position, The Athletic's Zac Jackson recently reported that the Miami, FL native could receive a similar deal to the one that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans' signed (two-year, $52 million).
Hopefully, any potential contract discussions don't turn ugly, and both sides remain focused on the upcoming season. A distraction-free Cooper would go a long way to help the Browns improve upon their +4000 odds to win Super Bowl LIX (T-15th) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
