Browns Solve Amari Cooper Problem in Blockbuster Projected Trade
The Cleveland Browns are currently taking their summer break before heading back to work in July. The Browns have a very talented bunch of players and are expected to be major players in the AFC.
They began preparing for the 2024 season during OTAs and minicamp but wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn't present.
The 30-year-old is looking for a new deal but hasn't received that from the Browns.
With a few weeks left until training camp gets started, the news around the league is slow. That led to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox dropping an article with some hypothetical three-team trades that would shake up the league.
The Browns were included in that piece and orchestrated a deal that goes as follows:
Browns: New York Jets 2025 third-round pick, OT Tyron Smith
Jets: WR Davante Adams
Raiders: New York Jets 2025 first-round pick, WR Amari Cooper
This deal doesn't make the most sense for the Browns. It is clearly understood that Cooper is looking for a pay raise but the Browns are hesitant to give Cooper a guaranteed second year. If they stay with that mindset, they might as well move on from the Alabama product now.
Last season, Cleveland lost both starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin. In this proposed team, they would get one of the best tackles in the league with Tyron Smith.
That would certainly help solidify the trenches but their pass catchers would take a hit. The Browns would have Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman Jr. in the wide receiver room.
A move like this would make the Browns a more ground-and-pound offense and gain some physicality.
If Cleveland doesn't want to pay Cooper long-term, this would be a smart deal to consider if the opportunity presented itself.
