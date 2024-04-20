Amari Cooper Bought Ridiculous Gift for Teammate Nick Chubb
Amari Cooper decided to get Nick Chubb a gift and let's just say he spent a pretty penny on it.
Just like every other team in the league, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the 2024 campaign. Members of the team are working out and rehabbing tirelessly to return to the gridiron soon.
Two key players on the offensive side of the ball include WR Amari Cooper and RB Nick Chubb. Cooper is heading into his third season with the Browns after being acquired by a team in 2022. Meanwhile, Chubb rolls into his seventh season with the club.
These two studs form a dynamic duo on the field but they've also built a great friendship off the field as well.
So much so that Cooper got Chubb a jaw-dropping gift.
Browns News: Amari Cooper Gets Nick Chubb A Piece of Jewelry
The Browns social media team made a post on their official Twitter page with Chubb showcasing the amazing gift.
Cooper got Chubb a diamond batman pendant with the words "Batman Returns" on the back.
The 28-year-old running back is a big-time fan of Batman and has been since his time at the University of Georgia.
In 2015, Chubb was watching "The Dark Knight Rises" while taking a break from his rehab. He used Bruce Wayne's rise from the pit to his return to Batman as motivation as he was rehabbing from a torn PCL, MCL, and LCL in his left knee.
Now nine years later, Chubb is back in a similar place. Last season, the four-time Pro Bowler underwent surgery to repair his MCL and meniscus in his left knee that ended his year in Week 2.
Chubb returned to the field stronger than ever before just like Bruce Wayne did in Gotham City and he plans to do the same in 2024.
The 2018 second-rounder still has hurdles to clear but he's taken steps in the right direction.
