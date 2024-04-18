Nick Chubb Takes Another Positively Step in Injury Rehab
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is continuing to make progress in his rehab.
The Cleveland Browns are rolling into 2024 feeling good about their roster. They were battered with injuries in 2023 but that didn't stop them from producing on a weekly basis. They went 11-6 but one of their best playmakers was sidelined for the whole campaign.
Running back Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury in a Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled Chubb low and hit him in his left knee. The former Georgia standout suffered a torn MCL and meniscus that required season-ending knee surgery.
Since then, the 2018 second-round pick has been rehabbing tirelessly to return. GM Andrew Berry talked to the media on April 18 and talked about Chubb's recovery.
Browns News: Nick Chubb Was Running on Land This Week
Berry said that the 28-year-old tailback took another step in his rehab and ran on land.
He is still working his way back onto the field but Chubb has fiercely embraced rehab. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is one of the best running backs in the game when healthy.
Chubb has the breakaway speed to run away from defenders while having the power to consistently break tackles. In his six-year career, he's finished with 6,511 rushing yards and 48 rushing scores. Additionally, he's notched four seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.
The Georgia native still has hurdles to clear before he officially returns and he's trending in the right direction.
Nonetheless, Cleveland has a talented group and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown. The Browns are listed at +500 odds to win the division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Browns coverage:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER